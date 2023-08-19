Farmer uses new technology amid drought conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The drought impact in Iowa is likely to worsen. Cedar Rapids is nearly ten inches behind average, Iowa City is more than seven inches, and is Dubuque more than three.

An Eastern Iowa farmer said he was using a new piece of technology to help grow his crops.

John Airy, a Linn County Farmer, said this planting season started out great. It was dry enough to get the crops into the ground, but those dry conditions stuck around.

“It has definitely been out of the ordinary,” he said.

He said some fields have seen less than half of the ten-year average. This year he tried something new, using a drone to spray pesticides on some of his fields.

“The drone is nice for small farm fields,” he said. “It’s not as fast, you aren’t covering as many acres an hour by any stretch, but the drone works really nicely for getting into those smaller fields.”

A company called Hylio designs and sells drones that are programmed to spray fields without having to be manned.

“The drones have a third dimension, Z-axis, because they have that freedom, they can fly above the crop,” said Hylio CEO Arthur Erickson.

Erickson said drones use less water, a tenth of what planes spray since drones can be more targeted. Drones allow farmers to spray their fields right after a storm.

“Being able to use a tenth of the water is obviously great from a sustainability point, but also, for the fact of getting out there and getting crops sprayed when there isn’t as much of a resource available,” said Erickson.

These new pieces of technology are a way for farmers to continue caring for their crops during a very tough growing season.

“Sometimes you go down to the road and stuff looks bad,” he said. “You go down another 23 miles and you can see where it’s struggled with a lack of rain.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.