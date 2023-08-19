Dubuque woman threatens man with knife, bites him, and then fights police

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 2:15 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Clarke Dr. for a report of a female attempting to stab a man.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Faith Cook went to an apartment to meet with a man she had previously been texting and pulled a knife on him. She then backed him into the corner of the room and put the knife to his chest. The victim grabbed the knife from her and walked her over to the door to leave. She then bit him on the arm.

Cook then allegedly sent the victim several text messages, one of which included, “You almost just got stabbed in your own dorm (expletive).”

Officers arrived as Cook was leaving in a taxi. Officers stopped the taxi and searched Cook, finding the knife and tobacco products in her pocket. Cook struggled with officers during the search, eventually being taken to the ground.

Police took Cook over to the squad vehicle and continued to search her again. After the officer attempted to pull her phone out of her hands, Cook again fought against the officer by stomping on his food. The officer took her back to the ground.

Cook was then arrested, and allegedly stated while being transported by police, “Man I should have really stabbed him, what the (expletive).”

She was charged with Going Armed with Intent, Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, Interference with Offical Acts, and Persons Under 21 using Tobacco/Vapor Products - 1st Offense.

