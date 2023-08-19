Show You Care
Dubuque Esports League set to hold grand opening at new hub

A new video game lounge for Esports players is having its grand opening this Saturday in Dubuque.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The grand opening of the new hub will feature a multi-player game of ‘Farming Simulator.’ The owners, Shelby Wartick and Susie Quinn, say it’s a nod to Iowa’s agricultural community.

”John Deere Dubuque works here in our community. They’re using some of those types of innovation video pieces in their construction equipment,” said Wartick.

Wartick and Quinn created the space to be a safe and inclusive community for all ages. They say they founded the nonprofit last year after seeing their children struggle to build social skills after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wartick says she wants people to see how dynamic gaming is and how it can positively impact young people.

”They’re working as teams just like any traditional sport; working on leadership skills, communication skills. All those things that will elevate a person for success in the long run.”

The lounge also has a “freakout room” filled with gadgets and a punching bag, where members can vent their frustrations and cool off.

Dubuque Esports League is located on the 3000 block of Dodge Street. You can find more information at the link here.

