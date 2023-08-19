Dangerous heat through next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat and humidity is here to say for a while! Temperatures soar even further tomorrow, topping out in the mid 90s with heat indexes in the triple digits at times. This trend continues through much of next week. Prolonged periods of heat like this are what makes heat most dangerous.

Several hours of triple digit heat indexes are expected in the coming afternoons beginning Sunday. (KCRG)

Heat is the #1 weather related killer. Try to limit time outdoors during the peak heating of the afternoon when possible. If you do need to be outside, slow down or put off strenuous activities and take frequent breaks in the A/C or shade. Dress accordingly- wear light-weight, light colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Always watch the back seat and never leave anyone – pets or people- behind in a vehicle. Heat stroke can happen in just minutes and can be fatal. Most importantly, drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Take it slow during this prolonged period of hot, dry weather and stay hydrated! (KCRG)

Relief from the heat comes by next weekend in the form of a slim rain chance and temperatures returning to the mid 80s.

