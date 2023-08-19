Show You Care
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade

Caution tape surrounding a portion of the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension Project on June 15,...
Caution tape surrounding a portion of the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension Project on June 15, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bricks from a historic downtown Cedar Rapids building broke off and landed on the 3rd Avenue sidewalk Saturday morning.

City leaders say police and fire crews received calls just before 7:30 that several bricks fell from the four-story Granby building. Police said they closed the affected sidewalk.

City officials say fire crews used a fire department ladder truck to inspect the exterior and remove other loose materials. An initial inspection indicated the bricks fell from the building’s facade. The city advised the property owners to meet with a structural engineer to assess the building’s structural integrity within the next 48 hours.

A spokesperson for the city says the Granby building is a commercial property and no residents live in the building. They also say the damage seems to be confined to the building façade and that it didn’t appear to be a deeper structural issue.

The affected sidewalk will remain closed.

