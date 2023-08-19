Show You Care
Baxter’s air game too much for Springville

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Springville, Iowa (KCRG) - Baxter earned the 52-23 week zero victory over Springville on Friday.

Perrin Sulzle passed for 274 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bolts victory. He also added a touchdown on the ground. His main target was Treyton Travis who had 13 receptions for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Conlin Rouse, Mason Hoy and Jordan Goad all got into the end zone once for the Orioles.

Springville continues their three-0game homestand to open up the season by hosting Waterloo Christian next Friday.

