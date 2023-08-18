Show You Care
Waterloo announces locations for seven new civil rights markers

The Historic Preservation Commission announced seven civil rights markers that will be located throughout the city and highlight the contributions of African Americans throughout Waterloo’s history
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo is making history easier to experience. The Historic Preservation Commission announced seven civil rights markers that will be located throughout the city. The markers will highlight the contributions of African Americans throughout Waterloo’s history.

Recently, Waterloo was ranked in a Wall Street Survey as the 6th worst place for African Americans to live in the country. But several local and city representatives believe these markers are just one step in the long process of improving the city.

More than 150 years ago families came to Waterloo as part of the Great Black Migration. Now the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is creating visual reminders of how African-Americans have broken barriers and helped grow the community.

“Our society has a way of minimizing Black excellence. And so, this is just one way to draw attention, to increase morale,” said Waterloo Human Rights Commissioner Kathryn Mahoney.

City leaders said honoring the contributions of Black people in Waterloo is an important step.

”I believe that having the markers will show the rich history that they brought to the community. These people were thriving at a time when, you know, there was segregation and we were being treated unfairly.” said Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves.

While they say there is still work to be done, education and awareness is at the forefront of the city’s process to tackle systemic racism. The markers are set for several locations throughout Waterloo, including East High School, KBBG Radio, and the Fullilove School of Music.

