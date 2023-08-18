Two injured, one arrested after Marion crash

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa 18-year-old was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that injured two people in Marion on Thursday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at Highway 100 and S 31st Street, where first responders found that a van had been hit by a pickup truck.

Deputies said the driver of the pickup, later identified as Kannaan Imhoff, was found on Marion Airport Road a few minutes later with the help of a witness.

Imhoff faces charges of driving while license under suspension, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, no insurance - accident related, and reckless driving.

Two people that were in the van that was hit were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

