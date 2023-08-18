Show You Care
Sioux City Police respond to early morning robbery

Da Lontae Drew Pearson mug
Da Lontae Drew Pearson mug(scpd)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City responded to a robbery early Friday morning. According to police, a call came in around 3:20 AM in the 3600 block of Nebraska St.

The victim told police that he went to this location to meet a female who he had recently met on social media. Once at the residence, he was met by two women who took him inside. Once inside, the victim said that two men came out of a room and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police later located all four suspects involved in the incident. The two juvenile females and one juvenile male were arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree. Police also arrested 19-year-old Da Lontae Drew Pearson and charged him with Robbery 1st Degree.

