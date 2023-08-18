Show You Care
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone quashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone quashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself. The data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout, saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

