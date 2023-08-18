One dead, three injured in UTV, ATV crash in Mahaska County

CEDAR, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and three other people were injured in a crash involving a UTV and an ATV in Mahaska County on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 7:20 p.m. in Cedar when the two vehicles, which were heading eastbound on 270th Street, collided.

One of the vehicles went off the road where it rolled, ejecting a passenger.

That passenger died at the scene of the crash.

Everyone else involved in the crash had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

