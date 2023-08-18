No fire damage sustained at Brucemore Mansion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have announced that no fire damage was sustained after emergency crews responded to the Brucemore property on Thursday for reports of fire and smoke.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of Linden Dr. SE at approximately 3:39 pm after smoke was spotted in the attic. Crews were inside at 4:10 pm investigating the fire and reported seeing smoke on all floors. First responders quickly extinguished the fire.

No one was injured.

“We are proud of the swift response by CRFD, our contractors, and staff during this event,” said Acting Director and Chief Operating Officer Tara Richards, “We appreciate the support shown by our community and look forward to reopening the mansion to the public soon.”

The Brucemore, a historic site in Cedar Rapids, was in its final phase of repairs since the 2020 derecho caused over $3 million worth of damage.

Tours have been canceled from August 18th - 20th to give Brucemore staff time to vent and clean the mansion. Performances of Theatre Cedar Rapids’ A Little Night Music will continue as scheduled.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

