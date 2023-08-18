Mount Carmel Bluff cuts ribbon on new apartment facility

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Carmel Bluff in Dubuque celebrated the completion of its new 116 independent living facility.

It was a need community leader said it noticed not only among the sisters living on the property but also in the surrounding community. A 2016 survey it conducted found a need for 175 independent apartment units, 40 assisted living, 40 memory care units, and 110 care center beds.

“I was one of the first ones to move in,” said Julia Casella.

Casella said the move happened at the perfect time as she started retirement.

“I have lived on the East Coast for 30 years and the West Coast for 30+ years and never in the middle,” she said.

This expansion doubled the number of people the facility can serve. It was something that Mount Carmel’s parent company, Presbyterian Home and Services said was only going to grow as the population continued to age. Of the 116 new apartments, 100 are already taken, and there’s a waiting list for the remaining 16.

“Today we’re about 16% nationally of the total population is over 65,” said President of Presbyterian Homes and Services, Daniel Lindh. “That would likely get to the low 20s, and there will be older than there will be younger.

Lindh also said seniors expect a lot more when it comes to retirement communities. It sure was for Julia Casella.

“I was really happy to be able to sell my home in California and move out here and have resources to be a part of this wonderful community,” she said.

