Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Testimony continues Friday in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

The first full week of testimony will wrap up Friday for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The first full week of testimony will wrap up Friday for the man on trial in the death of a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

Henry Dinkins is charged with kidnapping and killing Breasia Terrell.

WATCH HERE:

Breasia disappeared in July 2020, the night she stayed with Dinkins’ at his home. Fishermen found her body eight months later in Clinton County.

Testimony Thursday featured forensic experts from the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia.

One expert said hundreds of fibers found on a machete in Dinkins’ camper indicated it was cleaned with a cloth, but the defense questioned its link to Breasia’s death.

A third analyst testified that none of Breasia’s DNA was found on these key pieces of evidence. That includes swabs taken from Dinkins.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Fire at Brucemore property
Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Michael A. Taylor
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law

Latest News

The first full week of testimony will wrap up Friday for the man on trial in the death of a...
Forensic experts testify in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell
Brain and Courtlin, from KHAK, join us to talk about the KHAK Radiothon in Iowa City, which is...
KHAK Radiothon raises money for Children's Miracle Network
A musician from Nashville won over fairgoers in Des Moines on Thursday with an impromptu...
Last-minute entry to Iowa State Fair yodeling contest wins over fairgoers
A musician from Nashville won over fairgoers in Des Moines on Thursday with an impromptu...
Last-minute entry to Iowa State Fair yodeling contest wins over fairgoers