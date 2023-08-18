Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind

Private schools say they’ll still accept special needs, LGBT students amid fears some may be denied admission
KCRG-TV9 State Capitol Reporter Conner Hendricks looked at the approval process at two schools to see which students may or may not be accepted.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - When Iowa’s “Students First Education Savings Account” program was introduced, critics sounded the alarm that certain students may be denied entry into certain private schools. Two Iowa private schools say that’s not the case. .

The state received nearly 30,000 applications for those vouchers. Jennifer Raes principal at St. Anthony Catholic School in Des Moines says since the voucher bill passed, enrollment has increased by about ten percent. Raes says many parents tell her they always wanted to check out a private school, but the cost was a hindrance.

“Parents just want to find the right fit for them, you know with anything, whether it’s your hairdresser, if it’s not going well, go try out another one. You know, you want to find the right fit for yourself and parents didn’t want to have that choice for schools, and when you’re limited to a school that’s based on just where your home is positioned. That’s difficult, you don’t have a choice.,” Raes said.

Though St. Anthony is a religiously affiliated school, Raes says her school would accept an LGBT student, but notes students will be taught according to the Catholic faith.

Josh Bowar, head of Sioux Center Christian School says they usually get around five to ten new students, but this year they’re getting 30. Bowar says they try to accommodate students with special needs.

Another barrier critics say could impact a student’s ability to attend a private school - cost. Raes says the state of Iowa has programs to help lower-income families afford tuition.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Fire at Brucemore property
Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Michael A. Taylor
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law

Latest News

The markers aim to bring awareness to the contributions of African Americans throughout the...
Waterloo announces locations for seven new civil rights markers
Cedar Rapids works to beatify the Westdale area through art project
Cedar Rapids works to beautify the Westdale area through art project
Cedar Rapids works to beautify the Westdale area through art project
Taylor Kay Blaha
Fort Dodge woman pleads guilty in baby’s death, sentenced to 50 years in prison