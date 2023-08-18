Iowa City Municipal Airport looking for feedback on plans for improvements

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Municipal Airport is a busy space with a wide variety of traffic. Now, airport staff say a growing demand for more space is leading them to work on plans for improvements to some decades-old facilities.

Airport Manager Michael Tharp says the airport sees 33,000 operations every year. Those include flight training, AG sprayers, medical helicopters, medical traffic, hobby flyers and more. “We have an amazing vibrant facility. We are an economic engine to not only Iowa City, but the county, and we also are self-sufficient in terms of our operating revenue,” says Tharp.

On Thursday, the airport hosted an open house to discuss potential plans. Initial designs focus on expanded parking, improved landscaping, and changes to the entry drive. Tharp said there was also a general need for more space in the facilities. “We need office space. We need space for flight instruction, and we need space for pilots. They all kind of have different needs in terms of what individually they want. But in general it’s just, it’s just space for people,” said Tharp.

The improvements are welcome news to people like Justin Cook from Marion, who helps with training efforts and flies for fun with his family. “As pilots, we’re always trying to improve our proficiency and our skills to make sure that you know we’re ready should something happen,” says Cook.

