A heat wave is set to begin tomorrow with prolonged hot and dry weather through next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat is on as we head into the weekend! Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 60s with overnight temperatures beyond tonight only down to around 70.

Look for a pleasant Friday evening ahead of a heat wave beginning this weekend. (KCRG)

A heat wave begins this weekend and a prolonged stretch of highs in the 90s and several hours of triple-digit heat indices during the afternoons is expected into next week. Saturday begins our warm-up as highs climb to around 90. Dew points will also be on the rise and it will feel quite muggy this weekend and next week. Combine the heat with the humidity and we’ll see heat indexes in the triple digits by Sunday. An excessive heat watch is already in place and is likely to be upgraded as we get closer to the onset of the heat. Monday and Tuesday look similar. Highs in the 90s continue throughout next week as many kids head back to school. Sunshine and dry weather continue too with only a small chance for rain by next weekend.

We'll heat up quickly this weekend with several hours of triple digit heat indices. (KCRG)

A heat wave is on the way with several days in the 90s and heat index values climbing to the triple digits. (KCRG)

Take it slow during this prolonged period of hot, dry weather and stay hydrated! (KCRG)

