Fort Dodge woman pleads guilty in baby’s death, sentenced to 50 years in prison

She says she was concerned about losing her other child if authorities found out about her drug use.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fort Dodge woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison (with a chance of parole after 35 years), after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her newborn baby.

Taylor Blaha, 24, and Brandon Thoma, 31, were initially charged with first-degree murder in December. Court documents said Blaha gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of their apartment in November. Police said they then drowned the baby in the bathtub to stop her from crying.

Law enforcement said text messages between Blaha and Thoma revealed that Thoma had discarded the baby’s body in a wooded area near the Kenyon Road Bridge. Police have still not found the baby’s body. An investigation and the search for the body remains ongoing.

Blaha initially pleaded not guilty to her first-degree murder charge. However, Friday morning Blaha changed her plea to guilty, asking to be immediately sentenced.

Thoma is set to be sentenced on September 1st, 2023 after taking a plea deal, that knocked the murder charge down to Child Endangerment Resulting in Death and Abuse of a Corpse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

