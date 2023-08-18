Firefighters respond to garage fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Mayden Ave SW in Cedar Rapids at around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say the garage is a total loss and everything inside was severely damaged.

A man was evaluated on-scene by medical staff, but did not need further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

