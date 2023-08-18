Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Firefighters respond to garage fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

Firefighters responded to a garage fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a garage fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon.(Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Mayden Ave SW in Cedar Rapids at around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say the garage is a total loss and everything inside was severely damaged.

A man was evaluated on-scene by medical staff, but did not need further treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Fire at Brucemore property
Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Michael A. Taylor
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law

Latest News

Two injured, one arrested after Marion crash
UNI basketball player Austin Phyfe medically retires
UNI basketball player Austin Phyfe medically retires
Athlete of the Week: Luke Sigwarth
Athlete of the Week: Luke Sigwarth
The German WWII rail car sitting outside the Beit Shalom Jewish Community building.
German WWII rail car travels through Davenport