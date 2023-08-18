Defense for man accused of killing Devonna Walker seeks records of victim’s conduct ahead of trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge is ordering prosecutors to provide any records of a Cedar Rapids woman using a racial slur during incidents with law enforcement, before she was killed.

The information would be given to attorneys for Shane Teslik, the man accused of stabbing Devonna Walker to death back in January.

According to a criminal complaint Teslik, who is White, called Walker, a Black woman, a racial slur. Cell phone video captured the encounter.

Investigators say Walker charged at Teslik, and pushed his wife to the ground.

Walker allegedly hit Teslik twice before she was stabbed.

Court documents say Walker had previously used the slur Teslik called her, and his defense says that is relevant to the case.

They also say she had a history of violence, and weapons a jury should be shown.

Teslik’s trial is set to start in November.

