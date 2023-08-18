Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Defense for man accused of killing Devonna Walker seeks records of victim’s conduct ahead of trial

A judge is ordering prosecutors to provide any records of a Cedar Rapids woman using a racial slur during incidents with law enforcement, before she was killed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge is ordering prosecutors to provide any records of a Cedar Rapids woman using a racial slur during incidents with law enforcement, before she was killed.

The information would be given to attorneys for Shane Teslik, the man accused of stabbing Devonna Walker to death back in January.

According to a criminal complaint Teslik, who is White, called Walker, a Black woman, a racial slur. Cell phone video captured the encounter.

Investigators say Walker charged at Teslik, and pushed his wife to the ground.

Walker allegedly hit Teslik twice before she was stabbed.

Court documents say Walker had previously used the slur Teslik called her, and his defense says that is relevant to the case.

They also say she had a history of violence, and weapons a jury should be shown.

Teslik’s trial is set to start in November.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Fire at Brucemore property
Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Michael A. Taylor
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law

Latest News

One dead, three injured in UTV, ATV crash in Mahaska County
One person died, and three other people were injured, in a crash involving a UTV and an ATV in...
One dead, three injured in UTV, ATV crash in Mahaska County
There are lots of sweets to enjoy at the State Fair, but for those with a strong stomach and an...
Central Iowa boy wins Iowa State Fair Pie Eating Contest
The Iowa State Fair.
2023 Iowa State Fair could set new attendance record