CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a sunny sky.

Friday

But this morning’s sunrise was hazy due to wildfire smoke in the area. We’ll have a hazy sky through this afternoon and those who are particularly sensitive to air quality should stay inside. Highs today will be comfortable, reaching the low to mid 80s. Enjoy the 80s today because the heat will return this weekend.

Comfortable, but hazy on Friday due to wildfire smoke (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Weekend & Next Week

Starting on Saturday highs will be in the 90s through next week. Heat indexes this weekend could reach the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Eastern Iowa beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday evening. In addition to the heat, we’ll be in a very dry weather pattern with little to no precipitation for the next several days.

