Central Iowa boy wins Iowa State Fair Pie Eating Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - There are lots of sweet treats to enjoy at the Iowa State Fair, but for those with a strong stomach and an urge to compete, the pie eating contest is the place to be.

People of all ages put their hands behind their back and dug in face-first through whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

A young boy from central Iowa took home the title this year.

For some fair-goers, the event is an important family tradition.

“This is our child’s first day at the Iowa State Fair,” an onlooker said. “His family’s been doing it 80 some years. He proposed to me on the pie eating contest last year.”

“Hopefully next year, she will be participating,” she added, referencing her baby. “Future winner right here.”

Participators say while the pie is delicious, the bragging rights from being the fastest to clear the plate is the sweetest thing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.