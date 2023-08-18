Cedar Rapids works to beautify the Westdale area through art project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One local artist will get their chance to add their imprint to a part of Cedar Rapids known for businesses and new developments.

As a part of the Westdale Area Action Plan, they have a Traffic Signal Control Box Vinyl Art Wraps Project. A local artist will design a decal to go on five of those boxes within the area.

“Traffic signal box art is really a way to brighten and enhance highly visible areas and they also promote walkability,” said Cedar Rapids Community Services Coordinator, Stephanie Schrader. “We’re looking for artists who submit high quality work that can translate well to a signal box design, and we’re also looking for artists who are willing to collaborate, especially with the Westdale neighborhood.”

Many community members are already thrilled with the pending project.

“We love public art and the more that we have in our neighborhoods, the happier we are,” said Dorothy de Souza Guedes.

They say this newest addition could make the difference in visibility for the various neighborhoods that can sometimes be overlooked.

“It’s a way for people to stop and pause and think about a place or an object in a different way,” said de Souza Guedes.

An art selection committee made up of members of the Westdale Area community and members of the public art commission will select three finalists by September 1st, and the winner will be announced no later than September 29th.

