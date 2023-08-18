Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges

Leo Christopher Kelly
Leo Christopher Kelly(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for his involvement in the riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

A federal jury found Leo Kelly guilty on all seven charges in May 2023.

According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Kelly was one of the very few rioters who breached the Senate Chamber during his participation in the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Kelly ascended the Senate Dais, leafed through sensitive documents, and took photos of them. He then sent the photos that he took in the Senate Chamber to multiple individuals.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution and fines.

Eight other Iowans have been convicted or pleaded guilty to date in the January 6th attack.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Fire at Brucemore property
Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Michael A. Taylor
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law

Latest News

Fire at Brucemore property
No fire damage sustained at Brucemore Mansion
Da Lontae Drew Pearson mug
Sioux City Police respond to early morning robbery
30-day warning period begins as Marion traffic camera installation completes
In Hawaii, authorities are canvassing what's left after massive wildfires swept across Maui...
Officials continue search for unaccounted for people after Hawaii wildfires