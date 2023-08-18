Show You Care
30-day warning period begins as Marion traffic camera installation completes

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marion now has two automated traffic enforcement cameras at two high-traffic intersections.

City staff said the stationary cameras detect speeding and red-light violations.

One of the cameras is located at Highway 100 and East Post Road, and the other is at Highway 13 and Highway 151.

During a 30-day warning period, which begins Friday, drivers will receive a written warning of a violation instead of a citation, city staff said.

Once the warning period ends, drivers will receive warnings or tickets for going 11 mph over the posted speed limit.

Additionally, the city will also be using a new mobile automated traffic enforcement camera, which can be set up in different locations like construction zones or residential areas, depending on speeding complaints from residents.

For more information on the ATE ordinance, policy and process for contesting violations, click here.

