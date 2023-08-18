Show You Care
2023 Iowa State Fair could set new attendance record

With a few days left, there's still a shot for the Iowa State Fair to set a new attendance record.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The record was set in 2019, at 1,170,000.

Six days into this year’s fair, attendance was 4,000 people ahead of the same point in 2019.

It fell behind record pace on Wednesday, by about 11,000 people.

This year needs to see an average of about 112,000 people each day to beat the all-time record.

