Wisconsin man arrested for attempted murder in Dubuque

Police located multiple spent shell casings in the street and the window of a vehicle in the...
Police located multiple spent shell casings in the street and the window of a vehicle in the area upon arrival.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 4th, 2023, at approximately 4:14 am, officials responded to the 2400 block of Stafford for a report of shots fired.

Police located multiple spent shell casings in the street and the window of a vehicle in the area upon arrival.

According to investigators, a witness reported hearing a single gunshot and looking out her front window. She observed a subject standing in the middle of the street and firing multiple shots before entering a nearby residence. After a follow-up that involved police making a tactical entry of the nearby residence, officials were eventually led by the tenants to a different residence, locating both the subject and a Taurus 9mm handgun. The subject was identified as Lance Henry Hayes.

Other witnesses on scene reported Hayes not being the first shooter.

Video from a home surveillance camera shows 30-year-old Kenneth Maurice Moore of Monroe, Wisconsin approaching the residence, and causing a disturbance with individuals, including Hayes, on the front porch. Moore fires a handgun towards the front porch, before getting in the passenger side of a vehicle and firing more rounds. It is at this time Hayes can be seen retrieving a handgun from the residence, and exiting the porch toward the street, at which point multiple gunshots can be heard.

During the processing of the scene, a single spent PMG Luger 9mm shell casing was located in the front yard, approximately four feet north of the northeast corner of the porch. Police located eight spent Hornady Luger 9mm shell casings in the street and on the west sidewalk.

Moore was charged with Attempted Murder.

Hayes was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive weapon by a previously convicted felon

