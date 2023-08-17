Wildfire smoke returns Friday, then the heat is on this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures begin warming tomorrow, jumping to the 90s by the weekend and stay dry and hot through next week.

Tonight, look for overnight lows to still be quite comfortable, dipping to the lower 50s. You may still want to keep the windows closed though with wildfire smoke getting pulled down into the Midwest thanks to northwest winds. Air quality will likely take a hit during this time, from this evening through Friday evening, due to smoke being present at low levels. We could reach at least the Orange/Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on the Air Quality Index, which means those with lung conditions will need to take extra care to limit time breathing unfiltered air before things clear up a bit. Look for smoke to linger on Friday but we should see it filtering out of the area by Saturday.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is returning to the Midwest. This could lead to some air quality concerns on Friday. (KCRG)

For the weekend, we’ll warm to around 90 on Saturday with highs jumping to the mid-upper 90s on Sunday as winds turn out of the south. Humidity will also be on the rise and heat indexes could reach the triple digits during the hottest hours Sunday-Tuesday.

A heat wave is on the way with several days in the 90s and heat index values climbing to the triple digits. (KCRG)

