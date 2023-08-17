Show You Care
Waterloo man dead after semi crash in Winneshiek County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man died after the semi he was driving went off a bridge in Winneshiek County on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders were called to the Highway 24 bridge over Goddard Creek, southwest of Fort Atkinson, at about 5:40 p.m.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the semi had overturned and caught fire.

The driver, Kyle McNeil, 33, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said multiple emergency response agencies were assisted by several private citizens and businesses.

They remained at the scene of the crash for several hours, working to remove the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.

