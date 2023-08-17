Show You Care
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS AND DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Classy with a little bit of sassy. That’s how staff members at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control describe Edgar.

He has a lion hair cut to fit his big personality. This man knows how to walk the catwalk, hoping to catch the eye of his new family.

Edgar is not a fan of other cats. He’s described as an older gentleman who prefers to have your attention to himself. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

Capone is the definition of a wigglebutt as his tail is non-stop wagging. This two-year-old arrived at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society in February.

He has lived with kids previously, but he can be a bit of a bulldozer as you can see, and would probably do best in a home with older kids. He also needs a slower introduction to other dogs.

Capone’s favorite toys are ropes for tug-of-war. While he does have a lot of energy, this happy boy is a serious cuddler when he slows down. Click HERE for the adoption process.

