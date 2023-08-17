WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone

CEDAR RAPIDS AND DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Classy with a little bit of sassy. That’s how staff members at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control describe Edgar.

He has a lion hair cut to fit his big personality. This man knows how to walk the catwalk, hoping to catch the eye of his new family.

Edgar is not a fan of other cats. He’s described as an older gentleman who prefers to have your attention to himself. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

--

Capone is the definition of a wigglebutt as his tail is non-stop wagging. This two-year-old arrived at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society in February.

He has lived with kids previously, but he can be a bit of a bulldozer as you can see, and would probably do best in a home with older kids. He also needs a slower introduction to other dogs.

Capone’s favorite toys are ropes for tug-of-war. While he does have a lot of energy, this happy boy is a serious cuddler when he slows down. Click HERE for the adoption process.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.