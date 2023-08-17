Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan is initially assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump. (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress.

Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threatening call, according to a criminal complaint.

In the call, Shry told the judge, who is overseeing the election conspiracy case against Trump, “You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” the documents said. Prosecutors allege Shry also said, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you,” and she threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat running for mayor of Houston, according to court documents.

A judge earlier this week ordered Shry jailed. Court records show Shry is represented by the Houston public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Trump has publicly assailed Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, calling her “highly partisan” and “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” because of her past comments in a separate case overseeing the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chutkan in a hearing Friday imposed a protective order in the case limiting what evidence handed over by prosecutors the former president and his legal team can publicly disclose. She warned Trump’s lawyers that his defense should be mounted in the courtroom and “not on the internet.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County

Latest News

It's part of an on-going effort to envisioning what can be done to improve it.
Cedar Rapids leaders hold meeting to help chart future of downtown area
Dubuque County staff brought back guided wagon tours to the Heritage Trail for people who have...
Dubuque County nature trail holds tours for people with limited mobility
Our Town Cascade
Our Town: Family-run manufacturing businesses in Cascade
Voters have selected the best new food at the Iowa State Fair.
Voters select 'Best new food' at 2023 Iowa State Fair
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina