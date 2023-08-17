Smokier, then hotter, over the next few days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skies will turn hazier in the next day or two, and much hotter temperatures are set to follow.

Northwesterly winds that could be gusty at times will be pulling in some wildfire smoke from Canada by Thursday evening, especially in northern Iowa. Air quality will likely take a hit during this time, from this evening through Friday evening, due to smoke being present at low levels. We could reach at least the Orange/Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on the Air Quality Index, which means those with lung conditions will need to take extra care to limit time breathing unfiltered air before things clear up a bit.

Otherwise, temperatures seem quite comfortable today and tomorrow, with highs reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s both days. Dew points stay totally reasonable, too, likely in the mid 50s.

Things change by the weekend, though, with southerly winds kicking back in on Saturday. This will help to clear out the air a bit, but will also really get the process started for hotter temperatures to settle in for a while. We’re getting an assist from the overall weather pattern, which will be quite favorable for summertime heat. Dew points increase along with this, reaching the upper 60s or low 70s at times by the end of the weekend.

Highs reach the 90s for some on Saturday, likely for all by Sunday into early next week. Heat index values will likely go past 100 degrees for several hours on some of these days, especially Sunday through Tuesday. It’s a time period where you’ll have to respect the heat and take steps to reduce your overall exposure and risk from heat-related illness.

Only modest relief will be seen by the end of next week, though temperatures look to remain above normal and still quite warm by then. No rainfall is expected anywhere during our current 9-day forecast window.

