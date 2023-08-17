Pickleball complex to open in Jones Park in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 10 court pickleball complex is set to open Aug. 22 at Jones Park in Cedar Rapids.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said the complex, at 2901 Fruitland Boulevard, will feature five courts separated by four-foot fences.

There will be a central shade area featuring a drinking fountain, benches and electrical outlets.

“The pickleball complex is the first project in repurposing Jones Golf Course into additional recreational amenities at Jones Park,” the Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release. “The available land, parking and utility infrastructure lent itself to a pickleball facility that the growing community had advocated for over fifteen years.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 22. There will also be a demonstration of the sport by members of the Linn County Pickleball Association. Smithfield Tennis and Pickleball Center will be there to offer free lessons.

Leaders with the Parks and Recreation Department said the complex is accessed off Fruitland Boulevard, not the park road through Jones Park.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.