Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Facial recognition technology available at the Eastern Iowa Airport

By Victoria Wong
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is one of about two dozen airports across the country that have Credential Authentication Technology machines - also known as CAT2 machines.

The machine validates a passenger’s ID, and lets airport staff know if they’re scheduled to fly out that day and if they have a plane reservation. It also takes a photo of the passenger and compares that photo on their ID.

TSA officials say the added element of taking a passenger’s photo and comparing it to their ID increases security. The process takes a few extra seconds.

“It does a better job of validating the ID and making sure that person in front of them is the person on the ID at a higher success rate when you account for human error,” said Jessica Mayle, TSA Regional Spokesperson.

So far officials report a 99% accuracy rate with the machine.

“Biometric technology is just the new, best way to verify someone’s identity,” said Mayle.

Passengers can decline to use the new technology, but many said they’ve encountered the CAT2 machines at other, larger airports like in Des Moines and Dallas, Texas.

“When I walked up to the TSA checkpoint I wasn’t expecting to see that,” said Kevin Kraft a passenger at the Eastern Iowa Airport. “It’s quick, it’s easy, actually it’s a lot less cumbersome because you don’t have to scan your phone and show your ID, you just show your ID.”

As people and staff get used to the machine, the hope is that the entire airport will run faster and smoother.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County
The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’

Latest News

Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Schools left waiting for guidance on book law
Police located multiple spent shell casings in the street and the window of a vehicle in the...
Wisconsin man arrested for attempted murder in Dubuque
Our Town Cascade's unique connection to the circus
Our Town: Cascade’s unique connection to the circus
Fire at Brucemore property
Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire