Facial recognition technology available at the Eastern Iowa Airport

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is one of about two dozen airports across the country that have Credential Authentication Technology machines - also known as CAT2 machines.

The machine validates a passenger’s ID, and lets airport staff know if they’re scheduled to fly out that day and if they have a plane reservation. It also takes a photo of the passenger and compares that photo on their ID.

TSA officials say the added element of taking a passenger’s photo and comparing it to their ID increases security. The process takes a few extra seconds.

“It does a better job of validating the ID and making sure that person in front of them is the person on the ID at a higher success rate when you account for human error,” said Jessica Mayle, TSA Regional Spokesperson.

So far officials report a 99% accuracy rate with the machine.

“Biometric technology is just the new, best way to verify someone’s identity,” said Mayle.

Passengers can decline to use the new technology, but many said they’ve encountered the CAT2 machines at other, larger airports like in Des Moines and Dallas, Texas.

“When I walked up to the TSA checkpoint I wasn’t expecting to see that,” said Kevin Kraft a passenger at the Eastern Iowa Airport. “It’s quick, it’s easy, actually it’s a lot less cumbersome because you don’t have to scan your phone and show your ID, you just show your ID.”

As people and staff get used to the machine, the hope is that the entire airport will run faster and smoother.

