Parking attendant celebrates her 15th year at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - As thousands of people continue making their way to the Iowa State Fair, one of the most stressful parts of the day can be parking.

But people like Noelle Carroll are there with a helping hand as drivers navigate the lots.

For 15 years, her face has been one of the first fair goers see as they make their way in.

“We participated ever since we were little. And then when our kids were born, we, of course, same thing.”

Carroll said it’s more than parking cars and directing traffic that brings her back.

It allows her and her family to be close to a treasured event.

“We are the ones that love the state fair. So as soon as we get done parking, we go inside. We’re here 11 days, and we go in pretty much all 11 days. So, we’re here a lot of hours, but we love it. Some people enjoy it. Some people don’t. We’re the ones that love it.”

Carroll said it’s important for drivers to be patient, especially on days with special themes like “Older Iowans’ Day,” or when it’s an election year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.