Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Parking attendant celebrates her 15th year at Iowa State Fair

As thousands of people continue making their way to the Iowa State Fair, one of the most stressful parts of the day can be parking.
By WOI
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - As thousands of people continue making their way to the Iowa State Fair, one of the most stressful parts of the day can be parking.

But people like Noelle Carroll are there with a helping hand as drivers navigate the lots.

For 15 years, her face has been one of the first fair goers see as they make their way in.

“We participated ever since we were little. And then when our kids were born, we, of course, same thing.”

Carroll said it’s more than parking cars and directing traffic that brings her back.

It allows her and her family to be close to a treasured event.

“We are the ones that love the state fair. So as soon as we get done parking, we go inside. We’re here 11 days, and we go in pretty much all 11 days. So, we’re here a lot of hours, but we love it. Some people enjoy it. Some people don’t. We’re the ones that love it.”

Carroll said it’s important for drivers to be patient, especially on days with special themes like “Older Iowans’ Day,” or when it’s an election year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County
The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Deep_Fried_Bacon_Brisket_Mac-n-Cheese_Grilled_Cheese (Courtesy: Iowa State Fair)
Iowa State Fair announces 2023 ‘People’s Choice Best New Food’
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child

Latest News

New technology at two Iowa airports could have people moving through Transportation Security...
New facial recognition technology at Iowa airports keeps lines moving faster
New technology at two Iowa airports could have people moving through Transportation Security...
New facial recognition technology at Iowa airports keeps lines moving faster
As thousands of people continue making their way to the Iowa State Fair, one of the most...
Parking attendant celebrates her 15th year at Iowa State Fair
83-year old distance runner from Quad Cities still running strong
83-year-old distance runner from Quad Cities still running strong