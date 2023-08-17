Overnight rain chance then a very dry stretch ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves southeast across the state bringing our only rain chance for the next week. The opportunity itself is very slight with the northeast zone favored overnight for a shower or storm.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Northwest surface winds take over Thursday and Friday with a very comfortable air mass. We could also see a return of Canadian Wildfire smoke for a couple of days.

Behind a cold front, wildfire smoke filters down into the Midwest again and could lead to air quality concerns at the surface. (KCRG)

As this could reach the surface air quality could be affected later Thursday and Friday. Heat builds for the weekend with highs reaching 90 and staying that way through at least next Wednesday. Have a great night!

