Overnight rain chance then a very dry stretch ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves southeast across the state bringing our only rain chance for the next week. The opportunity itself is very slight with the northeast zone favored overnight for a shower or storm.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Northwest surface winds take over Thursday and Friday with a very comfortable air mass. We could also see a return of Canadian Wildfire smoke for a couple of days.

Behind a cold front, wildfire smoke filters down into the Midwest again and could lead to air...
Behind a cold front, wildfire smoke filters down into the Midwest again and could lead to air quality concerns at the surface.(KCRG)

As this could reach the surface air quality could be affected later Thursday and Friday. Heat builds for the weekend with highs reaching 90 and staying that way through at least next Wednesday. Have a great night!

Come on down to Chrome Horse in New Bo to help us kick off our Coats for Kids fundraising for...
Come on down to Chrome Horse in New Bo to help us kick off our Coats for Kids fundraising for the year! Last year we raised over $42,000 to purchase 1,800 coats! THANK YOU!! Let's surpass that this year to help more kids in need! The Schmidt Brothers with special guest RetroMix will be taking the stage at 6pm. There will be a silent auction, raffle, and more! Thanks to our partners this year, the Iowa Giving Crew! 100% of the money raised will go directly to Coats for Kids to purchase coats for kids in need throughout Eastern Iowa. For more information, go to kcrg.com/care(KCRG)

