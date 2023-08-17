Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class

This booking photo provided by the Cook County, Ill., Sheriff's Office shows Catrell Walls. On...
This booking photo provided by the Cook County, Ill., Sheriff's Office shows Catrell Walls. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, a judge sentenced the Chicago man to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching. Walls pleaded guilty to a felony sexual assault charge for the Oct. 15, 2020, attack.(Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced a Chicago man to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching.

Catrell Walls, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony sexual assault charge for the Oct. 15, 2020, attack. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two other felony counts and an unrelated weapons case, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The assault took place at a home from which the girl was participating in class remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said. During a break, the teacher asked students to mute themselves and turn off their cameras. The girl muted herself, but she did not turn off the camera, and the teacher witnessed the assault, prosecutors said.

The teacher contacted the school’s principal, who called the girl’s family, Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors said.

When the girl’s father, the principal and the school’s chief executive officer went to the South Side home to ask her what happened, she told the principal about the assault and said it had happened before, prosecutors said. Walls was then arrested. The girl was treated at a hospital.

Walls has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which impairs his ability to control his impulses, an attorney for him said at the time of his arrest.

Authorities did not say how Walls and the girl were related.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County

Latest News

It's part of an on-going effort to envisioning what can be done to improve it.
Cedar Rapids leaders hold meeting to help chart future of downtown area
Our Town Cascade
Our Town: Family-run manufacturing businesses in Cascade
Dubuque County staff brought back guided wagon tours to the Heritage Trail for people who have...
Dubuque County nature trail holds tours for people with limited mobility
Voters have selected the best new food at the Iowa State Fair.
Voters select 'Best new food' at 2023 Iowa State Fair
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina