Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn County moves toward stricter regulations for large-scale solar

The changes to the ordinance come after the approval process for Duane Arnold I and II in Palo unfolded last year.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday night, Linn County officials set the stage for changes to large-scale solar projects in the county. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the ordinance governing solar projects.

The decision now heads to the Board of Supervisors.

The changes take up more than twenty pages and include things like how far solar panels have to be from homes, details on where “vegetative screening” is required, the level of noise equipment can make, and much, much more.

The changes to the ordinance come after the approval process for Duane Arnold I and II in Palo unfolded last year. The project moved forward, but only after controversy, pushback, and many vocal worries about the project.

This Wednesday night, about twenty people from the community took the mic. A few supported the proposed stricter ordinance.

“This proposed change to our solar ordinances should have been the original one,” said Traci Nelson from Palo.

However, many of those who spoke said the proposed changes would be too much regulation and would effectively put a stop to solar energy in our region.

Taylor Guest with NextEra Energy, the parent company behind the Duane Arnold projects, asked for language that asked for “consideration of established migration patterns” to be struck from the ordinance. “Collecting data to establish migration patterns of local fauna in the area would take several years to accomplish, not something a developer may be able to accomplish themselves.”

“Don’t have so many rules, regulations that the whole ordinance becomes a poison pill,” said Bill Gerhard, who spoke at the meeting. “I wouldn’t let perfection be the enemy of good.”

Toward the end of the meeting, the county’s Director of Planning and Development reminded the Zoning Commission that it’s not their job to decide if code would make projects too easy or too difficult, only to say if it matches the county’s comprehensive plan.

The recommendation to approve the changes now heads to the Board of Supervisors.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County

Latest News

School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
Cedar Rapids schools give update on hiring efforts for upcoming school year