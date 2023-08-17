Johnson County Sheriff’s office adds crisis response K9

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a new law enforcement official in Johnson County and he’s a four-legged dog named Rudy. As the newest addition to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office he is being trained to help solve crimes and aid victims in a different way than other K9s. He is a crisis response canine.

Rudy’s handler, Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer, is training him to become a nationally certified therapy dog.

Not only will he provide comfort and help relieve stress among victims, but he will also serve his fellow first responders.

“This dog is more for the love and the comfort and lives for the pets and lives for the attention,” said Detective Sgt. Schuerer. “We see a lot of critical incidents, a lot of trauma, a lot of things that we’re dealing with. So the idea of having a dog here, around, and available as a resource, is a good way to kind of put that trauma at a distraction level for that.”

Sheriff Brad Kunkel says this addition is more than just adding a new member to their team. It’s about following through on the department’s promise to prioritize staff wellness.

Studies show pets can help alleviate feelings of stress, and anxiety - something many county employees experience on a daily basis.

“Investing in staff wellness is more than just training, it’s also the culture of your office and thinking outside of the box on how you’re going to do that,” said Sheriff Kunkel.

And while Rudy has some more training to go through himself, he’s already become one of the most popular officers in the department.

“He’s been a great addition, he fits right in, he’s very chill,” said Kunkel. “We didn’t know what we were looking for until we got him.”

