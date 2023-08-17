Show You Care
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse

A southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach is facing dozens of sexual abuse charges.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach is facing dozens of sexual abuse charges.

Ryan Kissell of Creston was arrested Wednesday by Creston police. He’s charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse, including 24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child and 21 counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, an underage victim reported that Kissell sexually assaulted them multiple times since 2013.

