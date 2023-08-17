Iowa couple returns from Maui as wildfires devastate the area

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (WOI) - A Charles City woman says she and her husband just got home from Maui last weekend.

Kim Wendel said they lost power where they were staying for days, and everyone in their area believed it was due to downed power lines.

She said no one in their area knew about the fires before they started getting texts from worried family members about what was happening.

It wasn’t until they drove out, they saw the destruction.

“It’s definitely kept us up at night,” Wendel said. “It’s just, we’re just devastated for them. You know, you read the stories, like you said, we had no idea. And I think there’s a guilt there, because we just didn’t know.”

She says throughout their experience, everyone there took care of one another.

Now she’s working to help raise money for a business owner who lost everything in Lahaina.

