Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen

Michael A. Taylor
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Michael A. Taylor was last seen in the 600 block of Dearborn Street wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. Officials say he might have dyed his hair brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

