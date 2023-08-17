Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Michael A. Taylor was last seen in the 600 block of Dearborn Street wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. Officials say he might have dyed his hair brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

