Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hennings, Hildebrand, captain Liberty team looking for second straight state title

After Liberty won their school’s first ever team state title, they took some time to soak it in, but it didn’t take long before they started thinking about abou
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After Liberty won their school’s first ever team state title, they took some time to soak it in, but it didn’t take long before they started thinking about about Lighting striking twice.

“Honestly, right after we won that state title, we started prepping for next season,” said Gracie Hennings, a senior.

Head coach Allie Kelly says she was thinking about 2023 pretty soon after the 2022 season finished.

“Obviously as coaches, out brain jumps to ‘what’s next’ right?” Kelly said.

There’s a new set of Bolts, including four freshman joining the team.

“They’re ready for the challenge,” Kelly said. “We’ll see some obviously some growing pains early on, but they are more than skilled, more than prepared and able to take on the challenge of varsity volleyball.”

The Bolts lose eight seniors from last year’s team, but they do bring back two captains, junior and all-stater Asta Hildebrand and senior Gracie Hennings, who are both taking on more responsibility.

“Connecting with all the younger people who are going to come up, texting them and hanging out with them trying to mesh together as a team before the season starts,” Hildebrand said. “We are gelling together pretty well.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad bridge over the Mississippi River at Dubuque, from the East Dubuque, Ill. side on...
Emergency crews pull vehicle, body out of Mississippi River
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Methodist church in Iowa may close its doors
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Mercy Iowa City financial investor calls for financial, legal review after acquisition announced
A 56-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after sexually abusing child
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Dubuque County

Latest News

BWB Wiffle ball says goodbye to summer with “World Series” at the high school ballpark
BWB Wiffle ball says goodbye to summer with “World Series” at the high school ballpark
Cedar Rapids mom overcomes struggles with hiking - over 100 hikes a year
Cedar Rapids mom says she overcomes struggles with over 100 hikes a year
Cascade honors its hall of famer, baseball legend Red Faber
Cascade honors its hall of famer, baseball legend Red Faber
Butch Pedersen will always be with his Bears, with a statue, helmet decal and foundation
Butch Pedersen will always be with his Bears, with a statue, helmet decal and foundation