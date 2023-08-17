Hennings, Hildebrand, captain Liberty team looking for second straight state title

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After Liberty won their school’s first ever team state title, they took some time to soak it in, but it didn’t take long before they started thinking about about Lighting striking twice.

“Honestly, right after we won that state title, we started prepping for next season,” said Gracie Hennings, a senior.

Head coach Allie Kelly says she was thinking about 2023 pretty soon after the 2022 season finished.

“Obviously as coaches, out brain jumps to ‘what’s next’ right?” Kelly said.

There’s a new set of Bolts, including four freshman joining the team.

“They’re ready for the challenge,” Kelly said. “We’ll see some obviously some growing pains early on, but they are more than skilled, more than prepared and able to take on the challenge of varsity volleyball.”

The Bolts lose eight seniors from last year’s team, but they do bring back two captains, junior and all-stater Asta Hildebrand and senior Gracie Hennings, who are both taking on more responsibility.

“Connecting with all the younger people who are going to come up, texting them and hanging out with them trying to mesh together as a team before the season starts,” Hildebrand said. “We are gelling together pretty well.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.