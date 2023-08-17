Show You Care
Hawkeyes men’s basketball team to play in 2023 Rady Children’s Invitational

An Iowa Hawkeye logo is seen on a basketball before an NCAA college basketball game between...
An Iowa Hawkeye logo is seen on a basketball before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Michigan, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team is set to play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the opening game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational on Nov. 23, Sports San Diego announced Thursday.

The game starts at 2 p.m., and it will be followed by a 4:30 p.m. game between Seton Hall and USC.

Iowa will then play against either the Pirates or Trojans at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Nov. 23

  • 2 p.m. -- Oklahoma v. Iowa (FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Seton Hall vs. USC (FS1)

Nov. 24

  • 2:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall/USC (FOX)
  • 5:00 p.m. -- Iowa vs. Seton Hall/USC (FOX)

The Thanksgiving holiday tournament will take place at LionTree Arena at UC San Diego in La Jolla, California.

The last game between Iowa and Oklahoma was a 93-91 win for the Hawkeyes in the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 per two-game session.

For more information, click here.

