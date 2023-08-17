Show You Care
FBI warns of money mule scheme targeting teenagers

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Nebraska (KCRG) - Officials are warning of a disturbing new method of profiting from online child sex abuse material that uses teenagers and young adults as money mules.

A money mule is someone who transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of another person, either wittingly or unwittingly. In the scheme, teenagers are being targeted on social media platforms by fake companies.

The perpetrators pose as an IT service or gaming company and ask the individuals to accept payment from the company’s customers through digital platforms and told they can keep a percentage of the money. They are then instructed to change the remainder of the payment into cryptocurrency and send it back to the company.

Officials warn that the perpetrators are really selling links to child sexual abuse material to their customers.

The FBI is asking parents and caregivers to warn their children about this illegal scheme. Anyone who believes their child is participating in such a scheme, should stop transferring money immediately and call the FBI office in Omaha at 402-493-8688.

