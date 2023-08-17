Emergency crews at Brucemore following reports of smoke and fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on scene for a report of fire and smoke at the Brucemore property.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of Linden Dr. SE at approximately 3:45 pm. The Brucemore, a historic site in Cedar Rapids, was in its final phase of repairs since the 2020 derecho caused over $3 million worth of damage.

