Contestants participate in yearly Iowa State Fair cow chip throwing contest

People at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines competed in the yearly cow chip throwing contest on Wednesday.
By WOI
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - People at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines competed in the yearly cow chip throwing contest on Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered at Pioneer Hall to watch contestants get down and dirty as they tried to throw a cow pie further than anyone else.

The contestants got one throw and were disqualified if their foot went over the throwing line, or if the cow chip went beyond boundaries.

Fairgoers may have gotten a chuckle out of this contest, but that doesn’t mean the competitors took it lightly. Some even strategized.

“[I’m] Looking for something that really fits my hand, and I can really get my finger wrapped behind it, because that’ll give me that extra push,” contestant Terry Thorington said.

Win or lose, contestants said it was just fun to participate in a unique competition at the fair.

