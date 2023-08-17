Comfortable end to the week with high heat starting this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some pleasant weather will be present for the rest of the work week before things heat up significantly.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Northwesterly breezes will keep our highs down today, likely reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Behind a cold front, wildfire smoke filters down into the Midwest again and could lead to air quality concerns at the surface. (KCRG)

Those same winds will be dragging in some wildfire smoke from Canada, both aloft and at the surface. Expect a haziness to the sky and worse air quality starting toward evening today, lasting through at least Friday. Temperatures make a leap into the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday, taking another jump into the upper 90s on Sunday. Little relief from the heat and higher humidity is seen for several more days after that.

Come on down to Chrome Horse in New Bo to help us kick off our Coats for Kids fundraising for the year! Last year we raised over $42,000 to purchase 1,800 coats! THANK YOU!! Let's surpass that this year to help more kids in need! The Schmidt Brothers with special guest RetroMix will be taking the stage at 6pm. There will be a silent auction, raffle, and more! Thanks to our partners this year, the Iowa Giving Crew! 100% of the money raised will go directly to Coats for Kids to purchase coats for kids in need throughout Eastern Iowa. For more information, go to kcrg.com/care (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.