Comfortable end to the week with high heat starting this weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some pleasant weather will be present for the rest of the work week before things heat up significantly.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Northwesterly breezes will keep our highs down today, likely reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Behind a cold front, wildfire smoke filters down into the Midwest again and could lead to air quality concerns at the surface.(KCRG)

Those same winds will be dragging in some wildfire smoke from Canada, both aloft and at the surface. Expect a haziness to the sky and worse air quality starting toward evening today, lasting through at least Friday. Temperatures make a leap into the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday, taking another jump into the upper 90s on Sunday. Little relief from the heat and higher humidity is seen for several more days after that.

