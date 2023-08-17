Show You Care
Cedar Rapids schools give update on hiring efforts for upcoming school year

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District says it’s close to being fully staffed ahead of the new school year.

In April, the district had nearly 70 open teaching positions for this coming school year. It’s an issue seen in districts across Iowa, and the country. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows in the fall of 2022, 4% of all public school teaching positions in the United States were vacant. To help recruit new staff, CRCSD offered several financial incentives for referrals and new special education teachers.

In an update to the Board of Education on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover shared that all but one of their special education positions are now filled, and 93% of the positions that were open in April are filled for the upcoming school year. Dr. Grover says the district is welcoming 130 new teachers, and that 75 of those are in their first or second year of teaching.

As of Monday, the district still has 5 teacher positions left to hire for, but Dr. Grover said she was grateful for the flexibility of staff members as they navigate the shortage. “Some people have had to switch positions as late as today to make sure that we have enough teachers across our systems,” said Dr. Grover, “So I want to thank them for being flexible, but moreover, being committed to all students. It’s not just about the one campus that we might be working at, but it’s about all of the students here in Cedar Rapids Community School district.”

TV9 also reached out to the Linn-Mar Community School District. It said all teaching positions are filled, but said they have seen a significantly smaller pool of applicants compared to recent years. The Linn-Mar district is also using a state grant for a new program, to help staff advance their education to help fill more teaching positions. You can find more information on that program here.

