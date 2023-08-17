Cedar Rapids mom says she overcomes struggles with over 100 hikes a year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staci Schiltz of Cedar Rapids says hiking has changed her life.

“When my kids both went off to college I was an empty-nester,” she said. “I really needed something to keep myself busy.”

Schiltz started with a “52 hike challenge.”

“52 hikes (in a year) wasn’t enough,” she said. “So I just kept going I got addicted to hiking. I hiked 112 days that year.”

Schiltz says hiking helped her with the loneliness of being an empty-nester.

“It challenges me both physically and mentally,” she said. “If I am having a bad day and I go on a hike, I’m good to go.”

“Physically I’m 53. I don’t feel 53.”

This is Schiltz 8th year of hiking and she is on record pace in 2023.

“I’m on pace to probably do 120. Maybe 130.”

Schiltz has captured some amazing views on her nearly 1,000 hikes.

“Some of the best views are earned views,” she said. “You just can’t appreciate what mother nature has done, unless you see it with your own eyes.”

